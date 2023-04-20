iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Stock Holdings Increased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,518 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,607,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,267,000 after buying an additional 350,883 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,865,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,219,000 after acquiring an additional 54,639 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,583,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,701,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,191,000 after acquiring an additional 138,846 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,572,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,446,000 after acquiring an additional 113,023 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of REET stock opened at $22.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.95. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $30.02. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.