iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HYG. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 405.8% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $74.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.39. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.40 and a twelve month high of $80.54.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

