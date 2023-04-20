iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 78.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,576 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Mayo Clinic bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,968,000 after purchasing an additional 295,418 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,369,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,566,000 after purchasing an additional 68,726 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 901,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,529,000 after buying an additional 96,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 713.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 878,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,376,000 after buying an additional 770,484 shares during the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $92.45 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $99.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.76.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.