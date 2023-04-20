iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stock Position Trimmed by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

SCZ stock opened at $60.24 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $65.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.59.

