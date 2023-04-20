iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,542,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,379,000 after purchasing an additional 135,368 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,302,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,312,000 after acquiring an additional 966,463 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,854,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,223,000 after acquiring an additional 85,079 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,652,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,839,000 after acquiring an additional 884,002 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,313,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,254,000 after acquiring an additional 244,119 shares during the period.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $106.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.94. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $122.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

