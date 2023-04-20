J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $44.77

Shares of J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.77 and traded as high as $44.80. J.W. Mays shares last traded at $44.50, with a volume of 615 shares changing hands.

J.W. Mays Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market cap of $89.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.31 and a beta of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of J.W. Mays

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in J.W. Mays stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.43% of J.W. Mays worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

About J.W. Mays

J.W. Mays, Inc engages in the operation of commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.

