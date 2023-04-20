Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JAMF shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Jamf from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jamf from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Jamf from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Jamf from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:JAMF opened at $19.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.86. Jamf has a 1 year low of $17.16 and a 1 year high of $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Jamf ( NASDAQ:JAMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $130.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.80 million. Jamf had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Jamf will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 11,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $217,977.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,199.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 11,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $217,977.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,199.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeff Lendino sold 16,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $325,071.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,881 shares in the company, valued at $4,160,682.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,274 shares of company stock valued at $875,536. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 7.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 769,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,398,000 after purchasing an additional 101,556 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

