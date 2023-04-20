Jefferies Financial Group Lowers BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on BLU. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Lifesci Capital lowered shares of BELLUS Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BELLUS Health from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of BELLUS Health to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.67.
BELLUS Health Price Performance
BLU stock opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.50. BELLUS Health has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 0.15.
About BELLUS Health
BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
