Jefferies Financial Group Lowers BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BLU. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Lifesci Capital lowered shares of BELLUS Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BELLUS Health from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of BELLUS Health to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.67.

BLU stock opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.50. BELLUS Health has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 0.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in BELLUS Health by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,159,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after buying an additional 648,068 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BELLUS Health by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 801,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after buying an additional 241,327 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in BELLUS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in BELLUS Health by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BELLUS Health by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,140,000 after buying an additional 164,815 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

