JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $118.84

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 118.84 ($1.47) and traded as high as GBX 119.80 ($1.48). JLEN Environmental Assets Group shares last traded at GBX 119.80 ($1.48), with a volume of 646,070 shares traded.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 118.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 120.27. The company has a market cap of £795.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.29 and a beta of 0.20.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 1.78 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,000.00%.

About JLEN Environmental Assets Group

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

