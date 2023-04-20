Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $7.22 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,970 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.6% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,193 shares of company stock valued at $7,685,143 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $104.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.06 and a 200-day moving average of $97.89. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $157.60. The company has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of -389.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.53.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

