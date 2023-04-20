Johanna Nielsen Sells 282 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $125.67 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $139.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. OTR Global upgraded NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

See Also

