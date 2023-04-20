John B. Chang Sells 500 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

CCOI stock opened at $68.15 on Thursday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $71.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.35 and its 200 day moving average is $60.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 619.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.15). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $151.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.89 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.925 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,363.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Communications

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $39,772,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 325.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,502,000 after acquiring an additional 261,355 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 832.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 272,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,203,000 after buying an additional 243,096 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,464,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,211,000 after purchasing an additional 210,120 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.