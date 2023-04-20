Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.5% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,078,885,000 after buying an additional 2,815,655 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,886,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,178,548,000 after buying an additional 803,013 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,428,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,022,000 after buying an additional 805,831 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,189,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,449,000 after buying an additional 328,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,751,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,726,000 after buying an additional 310,473 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.9 %

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $162.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $423.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $186.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Articles

