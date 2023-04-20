Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 8.8% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.9 %

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $162.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $423.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Recommended Stories

