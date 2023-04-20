Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.68

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.68 and traded as high as C$6.09. Journey Energy shares last traded at C$5.99, with a volume of 337,576 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JOY. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Journey Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.60 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Journey Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$364.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.47.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

