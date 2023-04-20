JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,931 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAGG. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $139,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 319.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $376,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

JAGG stock opened at $46.64 on Thursday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.07 and a 52-week high of $52.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.26.

