JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $133.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on UHS. StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group raised Universal Health Services from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.40.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $137.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $82.50 and a 52 week high of $158.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $96,991.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $272,751.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $96,991.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $272,751.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,820.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Universal Health Services by 290.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at about $14,419,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Universal Health Services by 9.0% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 13,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

