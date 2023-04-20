JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Seneca House Advisors’ 6th Largest Position

Seneca House Advisors boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 3.8% of Seneca House Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $141.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.03. The company has a market capitalization of $413.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

