JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims BP (LON:BP) Target Price to GBX 570

BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 585 ($7.24) to GBX 570 ($7.05) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BP. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.37) target price on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 550 ($6.81) to GBX 650 ($8.04) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BP to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 560 ($6.93) to GBX 590 ($7.30) in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of BP from GBX 550 ($6.81) to GBX 500 ($6.19) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 637.71 ($7.89).

BP Stock Down 1.7 %

LON BP opened at GBX 535.40 ($6.63) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 534.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 495.72. BP has a 12 month low of GBX 359.20 ($4.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 570.57 ($7.06). The company has a market capitalization of £94.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,950.00, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.59.

BP Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at BP

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous dividend of $0.06. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18,181.82%.

In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 68 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 557 ($6.89) per share, for a total transaction of £378.76 ($468.70). In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 68 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 557 ($6.89) per share, for a total transaction of £378.76 ($468.70). Also, insider Bernard Looney acquired 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 532 ($6.58) per share, for a total transaction of £319.20 ($395.00). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 195 shares of company stock worth $106,378. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Featured Articles

