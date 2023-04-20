Kennon Green & Company LLC Takes $549,000 Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kennon Green & Company LLC bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,228 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $167.63 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $176.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.82.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

