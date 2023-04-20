Kessler Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kessler Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,387 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 5.5% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 82,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,066,000 after buying an additional 10,182 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 10,373 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 205,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,659,000 after purchasing an additional 25,463 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 64,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $116.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $119.63. The company has a market cap of $473.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.87.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

