Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 26.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 5.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 4.1% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,785.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,696.12.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,241,947.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,241,947.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,534.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,355 shares of company stock valued at $6,005,408. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BKNG opened at $2,676.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,535.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,204.68. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,721.85.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

