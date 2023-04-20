Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 1.3% in the third quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its holdings in Hershey by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Hershey by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.94.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.43, for a total value of $3,654,383.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,751 shares in the company, valued at $36,349,208.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.43, for a total value of $3,654,383.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,349,208.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.92, for a total value of $132,600.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,340 shares of company stock worth $12,604,371 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $257.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.10. The company has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $201.42 and a 12-month high of $261.17.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.01%.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

