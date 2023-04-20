Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Humana by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 12,846 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,216,000. Graypoint LLC grew its position in Humana by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its position in Humana by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $492.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $410.87 and a 12 month high of $571.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $502.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $510.98. The company has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.71.

Humana Increases Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.88.

Insider Activity at Humana

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

