Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,575 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 27,520 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 137.0% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adams Diversified Equity Fund

In other Adams Diversified Equity Fund news, Director Mary Chris Jammet purchased 1,940 shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,098.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

Shares of NYSE ADX opened at $15.74 on Thursday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $18.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.22.

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

