Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 4,765 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,912 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 9,233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $62.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 64.29 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.89 and its 200-day moving average is $58.92. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $88.25.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,031.05% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.64%.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $2,544,974.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.