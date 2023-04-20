Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 32,516 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,516 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 51,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $53.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.22. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $55.37.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

