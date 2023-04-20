Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 7,488 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,488 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 24,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at $9,838,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at $9,838,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 265,453 shares of company stock worth $14,955,915. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Schlumberger Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.53.

NYSE:SLB opened at $52.63 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.51. The firm has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

See Also

