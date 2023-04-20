Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Holdings Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,563 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $7,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

NYSE KRG opened at $21.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.37. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $23.31.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,371.43%.

KRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.