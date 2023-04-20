Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Decreases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,095 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dohj LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,120,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,405,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $472,980,000 after purchasing an additional 32,781 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,193 shares of company stock worth $7,685,143 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $104.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.06 and its 200-day moving average is $97.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of -389.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $157.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.53.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

