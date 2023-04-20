Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. HSBC cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $280.00.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

Kuehne + Nagel International Stock Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:KHNGY opened at $60.45 on Wednesday. Kuehne + Nagel International has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $60.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.34.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.