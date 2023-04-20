Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. HSBC cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $280.00.
Kuehne + Nagel International Stock Up 0.3 %
OTCMKTS:KHNGY opened at $60.45 on Wednesday. Kuehne + Nagel International has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $60.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.34.
About Kuehne + Nagel International
Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kuehne + Nagel International (KHNGY)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.