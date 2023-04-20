Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 431,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,278 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Latham Group were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWIM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Latham Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Latham Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Latham Group in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Latham Group in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in Latham Group by 38.5% in the third quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.23 million, a PE ratio of -47.99 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.46. Latham Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $13.56.

Latham Group ( NASDAQ:SWIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). Latham Group had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $107.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

SWIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Latham Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Latham Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.44.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

