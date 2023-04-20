Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,932 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 20.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,081 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,101,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,185,000 after acquiring an additional 41,656 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 15.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,005,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,440,000 after acquiring an additional 411,343 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,339,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,555,000 after acquiring an additional 16,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 1.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,154,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,005,000 after acquiring an additional 16,972 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNC stock opened at $21.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $69.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.77.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. Analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.60%.

LNC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.07.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

