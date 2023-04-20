Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $244.20.

Littelfuse Trading Down 0.7 %

LFUS opened at $250.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Littelfuse has a one year low of $192.19 and a one year high of $281.78.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $613.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.85 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total transaction of $223,479.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total value of $223,479.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $874,369.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,053.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,513 shares of company stock worth $1,415,081. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Littelfuse

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,893,000 after purchasing an additional 37,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

Featured Stories

