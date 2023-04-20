Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $495.64.

LMT opened at $495.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $479.79 and its 200 day moving average is $469.30. The stock has a market cap of $126.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.27%.

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 85,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

