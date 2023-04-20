Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 549.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,703 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 256.5% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 489.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LUMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $12.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.86.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lumen Technologies

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.