Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,060 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 11.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,037,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 24.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 252,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 49,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,567,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,671,000 after purchasing an additional 44,169 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.01. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.