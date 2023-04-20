Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock Holdings Reduced by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,096 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Lumentum by 187.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Lumentum by 35.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 249.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Lumentum from $72.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lumentum from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.93.

Lumentum Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of LITE opened at $46.47 on Thursday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $96.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 125.59, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lumentum

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

