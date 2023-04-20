M. Kraus & Co Has $18.95 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

M. Kraus & Co boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,029 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 7.0% of M. Kraus & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 3,747 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 10,610 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.71.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $288.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $294.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.03.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Further Reading

