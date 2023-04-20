Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Short Interest Up 9.8% in March

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the March 15th total of 179,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Macatawa Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCBC opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Macatawa Bank has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $11.84. The company has a market capitalization of $343.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.56.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $27.90 million during the quarter.

Macatawa Bank Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCBC. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 823,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after buying an additional 193,151 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $2,009,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $1,498,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,428,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after purchasing an additional 133,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,019,000. 40.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Macatawa Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

Further Reading

