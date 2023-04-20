Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 644,400 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the March 15th total of 579,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Malibu Boats from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

Malibu Boats Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $56.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.61. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $70.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.18. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $338.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Malibu Boats news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $462,653.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,017.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malibu Boats

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 97,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 43.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 125,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after buying an additional 37,972 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 12.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

