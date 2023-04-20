Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.88

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.88 and traded as high as C$0.92. Marathon Gold shares last traded at C$0.88, with a volume of 1,550,626 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.35 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.81.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.94. The company has a market cap of C$348.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

