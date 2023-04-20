Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Short Interest Down 14.0% in March

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the March 15th total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCHX. State Street Corp grew its stake in Marchex by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Marchex by 8.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marchex by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 529,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 22,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Marchex during the fourth quarter worth $4,828,000. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marchex in a research note on Friday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHX opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.82. Marchex has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $2.32. The firm has a market cap of $83.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 2.04.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Marchex had a negative return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marchex will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

