MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in MarketAxess by 32.1% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $335.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $360.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.93. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.44 and a 12-month high of $399.78.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.92 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 34.84%. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.31%.

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total value of $221,414.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,223.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,567,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total value of $221,414.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,223.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,854 shares of company stock worth $659,844. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $288.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MarketAxess from $313.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.64.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

