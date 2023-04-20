Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Match Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,902,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,571,102,000 after purchasing an additional 692,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Match Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 18,394,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Match Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,430,000 after purchasing an additional 58,027 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Match Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,546,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,603,000 after buying an additional 17,746 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

In other Match Group news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $293,429.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,841.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Match Group Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on MTCH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.85.

Match Group stock opened at $35.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.63. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.33 and a twelve month high of $93.90.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.34 million. Match Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

