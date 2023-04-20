Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock Holdings Trimmed by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,342 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Match Group were worth $12,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 88.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 187.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Match Group by 38.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Match Group by 107.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $35.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.63. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.33 and a 12-month high of $93.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.34.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). Match Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%. The firm had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $293,429.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,841.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.85.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

