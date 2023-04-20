Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the March 15th total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Mawson Infrastructure Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 10,012 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42,022 shares during the period. 12.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MIGI stock opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $27.60.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company was founded on February 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Sharon, PA.

