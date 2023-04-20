Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 4,402 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.6% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.82.

Insider Activity

Apple Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $167.63 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $176.15. The company has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.78.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

