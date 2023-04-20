MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Short Interest Down 20.0% in March

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MDJM Stock Performance

MDJM stock opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.61. MDJM has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $3.54.

MDJM Company Profile

Mdjm Ltd. is a holding company. Through Tianjin Mingda Jiahe Real Estate Co Ltd., it provides real estate agency services. Its services include real estate consulting services,and independent training. The company was founded on January 26, 2018 and is headquartered in Tianjin, China.

