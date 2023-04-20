MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Short Interest Down 20.0% in March

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MDJM Stock Performance
MDJM stock opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.61. MDJM has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $3.54.
MDJM Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MDJM (MDJH)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for MDJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.