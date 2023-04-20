Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 7,217 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Means Investment CO. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,181 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,217 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.0% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,120,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $472,980,000 after acquiring an additional 32,781 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Benchmark increased their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.0 %

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 78,193 shares of company stock worth $7,685,143 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $104.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of -389.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.89. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $157.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.